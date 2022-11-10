Battle Over Senate Is Down To The Wire In Nevada And Arizona

With control of the Senate still up in the air several days after Election Day, all eyes are on Nevada and Arizona, where the Senate races are both still too close to call.

The races between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Republican Adam Laxalt (R) plus Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters (R) are crucial to controlling the Senate.

It’s those two elections and the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker on Dec. 16 that will decide the fate of the upper chamber.

The House is similarly in limbo with the GOP’s below-expectations performance dashing their party’s hopes for quickly seizing control. It’s still very possible that Republicans will take back the chamber, but it now looks like they may only do so by a slim, slim margin.

Follow our live coverage below: