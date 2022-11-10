LIVE COVERAGE

Battle Over Senate Is Down To The Wire In Nevada And Arizona

November 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks alongside Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in... LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks alongside Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 10, 2022

With control of the Senate still up in the air several days after Election Day, all eyes are on Nevada and Arizona, where the Senate races are both still too close to call.

The races between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Republican Adam Laxalt (R) plus Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters (R) are crucial to controlling the Senate.

It’s those two elections and the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker on Dec. 16 that will decide the fate of the upper chamber.

The House is similarly in limbo with the GOP’s below-expectations performance dashing their party’s hopes for quickly seizing control. It’s still very possible that Republicans will take back the chamber, but it now looks like they may only do so by a slim, slim margin.

Follow our live coverage below:

More Less

With control of the Senate still up in the air several days after Election Day, all eyes are on Nevada and Arizona, where the Senate races are both still too close to call.

The races between Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Republican Adam Laxalt (R) plus Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters (R) are crucial to controlling the Senate.

It’s those two elections and the Georgia Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican nominee Herschel Walker on Dec. 16 that will decide the fate of the upper chamber.

The House is similarly in limbo with the GOP’s below-expectations performance dashing their party’s hopes for quickly seizing control. It’s still very possible that Republicans will take back the chamber, but it now looks like they may only do so by a slim, slim margin.

Follow our live coverage below:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: