Barrett Hearings Day 2: The First Round Of Questioning

As senators get their chance to question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, she’s wriggled out of answers that political and legal observers are particularly concerned about. She refused to commit to recusal on a hypothetical case to decide the November election, dodged on whether she thinks Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and wouldn’t agree that President Trump delaying the election would be unlawful.

Democrats are trying to exact the ultimate political price for Republicans’ rush job, and they’re doing it by bringing up social issues people feel strongly about: health care, LGBTQ civil rights, abortion rights, etc. Republicans, for their part, have also been outraged at Democrats’ lines of questioning about her views on those issues, trying to make the argument that she is an entirely blank political slate and that no one can guess how she’ll rule.

