As The Party Coalesces Around Her, Harris Says She’ll Unite Dems In Time For The Fall

July 24, 2024
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned h... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
July 24, 2024
Fresh off the heels of her first campaign rally in Wisconsin Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she was committed to uniting the Democratic Party in time for a November victory: “the baton is in our hands.” 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to address the nation tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on his decision to drop out of the presidential race.

Follow our live coverage below.

  1. We’re not going back!

  2. I have my Chucks and pearls ready to go!

  3. VP Harris has the advantages of an incumbent without the responsibilities of being President.

  4. We are not going back!

    Haven’t felt this fired up since the 2008 campaign.

