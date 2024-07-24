As The Party Coalesces Around Her, Harris Says She’ll Unite Dems In Time For The Fall

Fresh off the heels of her first campaign rally in Wisconsin Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she was committed to uniting the Democratic Party in time for a November victory: “the baton is in our hands.”
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to address the nation tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on his decision to drop out of the presidential race.
Follow our live coverage below.
