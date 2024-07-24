As The Party Coalesces Around Her, Harris Says She’ll Unite Dems In Time For The Fall

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned h...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS