Abbott’s Mask Mandate Attack Suffers Yet Another Blow, This Time From Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court, made up entirely of Republican justices, on Thursday rejected Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) request for intervention as county and school district officials in some of the states’ biggest counties went ahead and established mask mandates for students and school staff this week despite Abbott’s ban on schools and local authorities passing mask requirements.

The Supreme Court’s ruling temporarily gives those local officials the green light to maintain their mandates as Abbott and state officials continue to fight them in court.

