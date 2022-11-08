2022 Midterms Have Arrived!

We’ve finally reached the end of the road after a long (and in many cases, ugly) campaign cycle for the 2022 midterms.

The elections today are set against a backdrop of the election denialism that’s infected the GOP thanks to ex-President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election. Hundreds of Republican candidates for Congress, governor, secretary of state and attorney general either question or flat-out deny the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory.

In fact, a jaw-dropping 60 percent of Americans will have an election denier on their ballot today, according to one tally by FiveThirtyEight.

So the urgency of today’s midterms goes beyond just Congress and which party will take or keep control of it: The elections will determine whether someone who refuses to accept that Trump lost the 2020 election and that the American voting system is rife with fraud will have the authority to oversee future elections.

Follow our live coverage below: