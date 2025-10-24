Trump Has Demolished the White House East Wing to Make Room for His Pricey New Ballroom (PHOTOS)

The photos truly speak for themselves. This week, workers began to demolish the White House’s East Wing to make space for President Trump’s new
90,000-square-foot ballroom that will be paid for by the likes of Amazon and Palantir. Though the administration tried to keep the destruction under wraps, images and video of the historic public building being ripped to shreds by a construction crew went viral. See for yourself below. The newly-built East Wing in 1902
A fountain outside the newly constructed east wing of the White House. Ca. 1902. (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) The East Wing decked out with a “We the People” theme for the 2022 holiday season
Holiday decorations are seen at the entrance of the East Wing during a media preview for the 2022 Holidays at the White House in Washington, DC, November 28, 2022. – We the People is the theme for the 2022 White House Holiday Season. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) The demolished East Wing
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 22: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 22, 2025. The project, announced by US President Donald Trump, includes the construction of a new White House Ballroom and the complete modernization of the East Wing. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 23: The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Photographers and pedestrians stop to watch the facade of the East Wing of the White House being demolished by work crews on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
People watch along a fence line as the demolition of the East Wing of the White House continues as construction begins on President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2025. Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event that he had decided after consulting architects that “really knocking it down” was preferable to a partial demolition. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump shows a rendition of the East Wing of the White House currently being demolished to build a ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 22: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)