Trump Has Demolished the White House East Wing to Make Room for His Pricey New Ballroom (PHOTOS)

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 22, 2025. The project, announced by US President D...

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 22: A general view of the ongoing construction works on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on October 22, 2025. The project, announced by US President Donald Trump, includes the construction of a new White House Ballroom and the complete modernization of the East Wing. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS