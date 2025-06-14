Photos: ‘No Kings’ Day Protests

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump ad...

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opposition to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

