Photos: ‘No Kings’ Day Protests

Moments from a massive day of demonstrations across America.
By
|
June 14, 2025 7:00 p.m.
Updated June 14, 2025 9:06 p.m.
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump ad... ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Demonstrators rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Hundreds of marches and protests against the Trump administration are happening across the United States today in opposition to the military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army taking place in Washington, DC. Today's parade coincides with President Trump's birthday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) MORE LESS

A gallery of images from Saturday’s protests, including some submitted by TPM Readers.

Atlanta, Georgia

Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Chicago, Illinois

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Oakland, California

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

New York, New York

Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Cleveland, Ohio

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Los Angeles, California

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

St. Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Lansing, Michigan

Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images

San Francisco, California

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

San Francisco, California

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Troy, New York

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Chicago, Illinois

Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Boston, Massachusetts

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Madison, Wisconsin

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Paris, France

Photo by Owen Franken – Corbis/Getty Images

St. Paul, Minnesota

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Houston, Texas

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Madison, Wisconsin

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Chatanooga, Tennessee

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Asheville, North Carolina

Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images

Austin, Texas

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Fort Worth, Texas

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Petrolia, California

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Sacramento, California

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Kahului, Hawaii

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Portland, Oregon

Submitted by a TPM Reader.

Portland, Oregon

Submitted by a TPM Reader.
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
