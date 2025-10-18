Photos: ‘No Kings’ Anti-Trump Protests See Massive Turnout Across the Country

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 18: Democrats Abroad, the global arm of the American Democratic Party, protest against Donald Trump's policies and his administration's disregard for the Constitution of the United States of Am...

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 18: Democrats Abroad, the global arm of the American Democratic Party, protest against Donald Trump's policies and his administration's disregard for the Constitution of the United States of America and the alarming threats to our civil rights in democratic elections as citizens residing abroad, during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at Piazza Santi Apostoli, on October 18, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The protest follows similar "No Kings" events in the United States. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

