Photos: ‘No Kings’ Anti-Trump Protests See Massive Turnout Across the Country

by
10.18.25 | 1:03 pm
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 18: Democrats Abroad, the global arm of the American Democratic Party, protest against Donald Trump's policies and his administration's disregard for the Constitution of the United States of Am... ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 18: Democrats Abroad, the global arm of the American Democratic Party, protest against Donald Trump's policies and his administration's disregard for the Constitution of the United States of America and the alarming threats to our civil rights in democratic elections as citizens residing abroad, during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at Piazza Santi Apostoli, on October 18, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The protest follows similar "No Kings" events in the United States. (Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Millions of people are expected to turn out Saturday at more than 2,700 No Kings protests across the United States, as well as around the world, targeting the Trump administration’s attacks on free speech and mass deportation of immigrants. Check out photos and videos from some of the rallies.

Atlanta, Georgia

Happy No Kings Day! ATL is in the house! #nokings

Eric Robertson ❌👑 (@eric4themany.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T13:51:58.263Z

Berlin, Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 18: Participants demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, including against ICE, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and U.S. Health Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. (RFK) outside the U.S. embassy as they attend the global “No Kings” protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate on October 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: A man carrying a sign that reads “Party Like it’s 1939” with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump at the “bean” Cloud Gate ahead of the second “No King’s” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators begin to gather for the “No Kings” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators begin to gather for the “No Kings” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Howell, Michigan

People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump’s policies at nationwide “No Kings” protests. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

London, UK

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: A crowd of mainly American anti Trump protestors holds signs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Protestors dressed as dinosaurs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: A crowd of mainly American anti Trump protestors holds signs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

New York City

#NOKINGSNew York City, NY

Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) 2025-10-18T15:42:52.420Z

NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 18: Thousands of people participate in a “No Kings” protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 18: Thousands of people participate in a “No Kings” protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City.

Orlando, Florida

The crowd at the #NoKings protest in Orlando is growing so large that the police just closed off the street!!!

Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T14:03:50.366Z

Washington, D.C.

A fraction of the people in DC, about an hour before a massive #NoKings protest here kicks off on the National Mall."Tell me what democracy looks like?""This is what democracy looks like!"

Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) 2025-10-18T15:14:18.676Z

A person participates in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Waxhaw, North Carolina

WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Protesters gather at a main traffic intersection in support of the nationwide “No Kings” rallies on October 18, 2025 in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second “No Kings” protest to denounce the Trump administration. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

West Palm Beach, Florida

People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump’s policies at nationwide “No Kings” protests. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
