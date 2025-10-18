Photos: ‘No Kings’ Anti-Trump Protests See Massive Turnout Across the Country

Millions of people are
expected to turn out Saturday at more than 2,700 No Kings protests across the United States, as well as around the world, targeting the Trump administration’s attacks on free speech and mass deportation of immigrants. Check out photos and videos from some of the rallies. Atlanta, Georgia
Berlin, Germany
BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 18: Participants demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, including against ICE, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and U.S. Health Secretary Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. (RFK) outside the U.S. embassy as they attend the global “No Kings” protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate on October 18, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) Chicago
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: A man carrying a sign that reads “Party Like it’s 1939” with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump at the “bean” Cloud Gate ahead of the second “No King’s” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators begin to gather for the “No Kings” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 18: Demonstrators begin to gather for the “No Kings” protest on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Howell, Michigan
People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump’s policies at nationwide “No Kings” protests. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) London, UK
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: A crowd of mainly American anti Trump protestors holds signs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Protestors dressed as dinosaurs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest against U.S. President Donald Trump at on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: A crowd of mainly American anti Trump protestors holds signs outside the US Embassy London during a “No Kings” protest. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images) New York City
NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 18: Thousands of people participate in a “No Kings” protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 18: Thousands of people participate in a “No Kings” protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City. Orlando, Florida
Washington, D.C.
A person participates in a “No Kings” national day of protest in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images) Waxhaw, North Carolina
WAXHAW, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Protesters gather at a main traffic intersection in support of the nationwide “No Kings” rallies on October 18, 2025 in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second “No Kings” protest to denounce the Trump administration. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images) West Palm Beach, Florida
People participate in a “No Kings” national day of protest in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump’s policies at nationwide “No Kings” protests. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)