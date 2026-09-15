YouTube Live at 2 PM ET: Chris Mathias on the Charlottesville Marcher Poised to Take Office in Florida

ICYMI, TPM’s new reporter Chris Mathias just published a new investigation revealing that the Republican nominee for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives marched alongside neo-Nazis at the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Chris will join TPM publisher Joe Ragazzo at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube live to talk about his piece and how Charlottesville ended up as a preview of the future of the Republican Party.

Today is also Chris’ first official day on staff! So please follow him on Bluesky and X and welcome him to the TPM community.

We’ll see you on YouTube at 2!