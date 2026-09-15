Editors' Blog

YouTube Live at 2 PM ET: Chris Mathias on the Charlottesville Marcher Poised to Take Office in Florida

by
09.15.26 | 11:00 am
Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, VA, white supremacists march with tiki torchs through the University of Virginia campus. (Pho... Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, VA, white supremacists march with tiki torchs through the University of Virginia campus. (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS

ICYMI, TPM’s new reporter Chris Mathias just published a new investigation revealing that the Republican nominee for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives marched alongside neo-Nazis at the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Chris will join TPM publisher Joe Ragazzo at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube live to talk about his piece and how Charlottesville ended up as a preview of the future of the Republican Party.

Today is also Chris’ first official day on staff! So please follow him on Bluesky and X and welcome him to the TPM community.

We’ll see you on YouTube at 2!

Allegra Kirkland is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.
Includes: 
LATEST
Morning Memo
Trump II Sends Democracy Worldwide Into a Tailspin
09.15.26 | 11:20 am
The Brief
Two Votes for Midterm Chaos on the Supreme Court
09.15.26 | 8:16 am
News
Exclusive: FBI Builds Out National NSPM-7 Center to Track Dissent, Docs Show
09.15.26 | 6:00 am
News
Foreign Companies Have Netted Millions in Tariff Refunds. Taxpayers Foot Part of the Bill
09.15.26 | 6:00 am