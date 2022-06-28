Your Thoughts

From TPM Reader KB …
For me, the really significant testimony from today was that Trump WANTED and EXPECTED to go to the Capitol with the mob. The part about the drama in the limo is wild and also Trumpian silly, but up until now, I always assumed that he was just lying to the crowd, like he often did, or speaking metaphorically when he said he’d be right there with them. Or, I assumed that he wimped out. But the fact that he knew the mob was armed and STILL planned to march with them – and was royally pissed when he was prevented from doing so – shows his clear intent to lead the insurrection.