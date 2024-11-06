Your Reactions #3

From TPM Reader TS …

A period of reflection and stand down might make sense. Two things will need to happen going forward in 2025:

(1) pin blame clearly and bluntly on Trump and GOP as they push destructive economic policies that harm most Americans, which they certainly will. Prices will rise, social benefits will get cut, infrastructure investments will get rescinded, immigrant round ups will devastate key business sectors and disproportionately hurt FL, TX, and CA. An economic downturn will happen. Non corporate media like TPM have a role to play in blame pinning along with politicians and civic groups. Keep the focus on broad economic harms, not harm to elite careers.

(2) focus next rounds of civic and political energies on bolstering major states run by Dems and moderate Republicans and on gaining ground in more state legislatures, governorships, and state court systems. Build from the middle up to Congress and sideways through state alliances.

I guess Dems taking the House can help in all this, but it will also allow Trump to shift blame or try to.