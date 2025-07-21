Your Government on Trump

Here’s a story a TPM Reader just flagged to me which seems somehow unremarkable in the Trump II Era but would be comical and unreal in a non-degenerate era. “A top State Department official who oversaw recent mass layoffs is now taking over as the acting head of the General Services Administration, according to an email sent to staff.” The article, which Federal News Network ran as a breaking news item with details to follow, explains that Michael Rigas, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, has personally been ordered by Donald Trump to take over as acting head of GSA, while the just-relieved acting head will remain as Rigas’ deputy acting GSA head.
Latest
3 days agoCECOT Family Members Rejoice and Worry as Relatives Finally Leave El Salvador
4 days agoRepublicans Pass Trump’s Rescissions Package, Blindly Letting Exec Branch Claw Back Billions
4 days agoEmil Bove Represents One Future of the Federal Judiciary
5 days agoDems Rip DeSantis For ‘Raiding Hurricane Response Resources’ At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 21, 2025 4:20 p.m.
I wanted to take a moment today to highlight something that to me, at least, is behind a certain uncanny…
-
|July 21, 2025 12:36 p.m.
I’m happy and relieved to report that early yesterday we hit the halfway point to our goal of raising $500,000…
-
|July 18, 2025 10:56 a.m.
You’ve no doubt seen the Wall Street Journal story on Trump’s lewd and innuendo-rich 2003 birthday card to Jeff Epstein….