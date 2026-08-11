Your Dollars at Work

We’re almost to our goal of raising the critical sum of $500,000 in this year’s Annual TPM Journalism Fund Drive. We’re 90% of the way there.

Just a short time ago TPM reporters Layla Jones and Josh Kovensky exclusively published the new draft rule by which the Trump White House aims to violate the Constitution by changing who gets counted in the federal census and thus the number of representatives allotted to each state. It aims to drastically shift power to smaller and more rural states — in other words, the MAGA heartlands.

It’s a great piece and builds on topics TPM has followed closely for 25 years.

I hope you will take a moment to read this important story and if you haven’t yet take a moment to contribute to the TPM Journalism Fund and help us complete the final lap of this year’s drive. Just click right here.