Your COVID19 Turning Points #2

From TPM Reader BW …

I’m in Louisiana, where Mardi Gras is a state holiday and is the culmination of weeks of parades and balls. Fat Tuesday this year was on Feb. 25, the same day as Dr. Messonnier’s pivotal conference call. I’m kind of a homebody and don’t really like crowds and parades, so I had actually paid a lot more attention to that briefing (which I remember hearing live) than to the festivities going on all around me. What she said startled me, but it still seemed remote. The most troubling thing about Mardi Gras this year seemed to me to be that several people had been killed when they got trapped under or between parade floats. I pay pretty close attention to the local news and never got an inkling there might be a deadly disease spreading in those crowds. Coronavirus still seemed like it was far away, on the west coast.

But after learning from Dr. Bedford that it had been spreading undetected for six weeks, I concluded that it must be everywhere. I decided to assume the virus is already spreading in Baton Rouge, that everyone around me is potentially infected, that any public surface I touch is potentially contaminated, and started acting accordingly by self-isolating and using disinfectant wipes on anything I touched if I did need to go out. I also concluded that my survival is up to me; that it was on me to seek out credible news sources (some of which I learned about from you, e.g. STAT news), and to rely on my science education and work experience in clinical trials to guide my decision-making in the face of an administration likely to misinform, suppress unpleasant but important facts, and actively make things worse. Conclusions which sadly, though unsurprisingly, have proved to be well-founded.