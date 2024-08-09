You Lovely People You!

Latest
August 9, 2024 10:22 p.m.
The middle period of a drive is the most difficult part. You’re past the initial rush of contributions (thank you!). But it’s before you start approaching the finish line when the pace starts picking up again. That’s where we are right now but we’re now getting close to a big, big milestone. Because over the last 53 hours TPM Readers have contributed just over $44,000. Which is friggin’ amazing! Now we’re coming up on the last big milestone ($400,000) before we hit our goal of $500,000. We think we can get there this weekend. We’re now just over $378,000. If you want to help nudge us toward the big four-zero-zero, just click right here.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
