I wanted to let you know that you can now use ApplePay for TPM memberships. Personally I find this very helpful whenever I try to sign up or subscribe to something on mobile because putting in a credit card number is just unwieldy on my iPhone. In any case, that’s now an option if you prefer it. As always, today is a great day to become a member if you haven’t already. Just click here.
Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
- -Hiring More Journalists
- -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership