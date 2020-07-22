Latest
28 mins ago
Trump Campaign Ad Uses Photo Of Cop Being Attacked By Protesters … In Ukraine
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: David Reinert holds up a large "Q" sign while waiting in line on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally. "Q" is a conspiracy theory group that has been seen at recent rallies. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
37 mins ago
Twitter Cracks Down On QAnon Accounts, Suspends Thousands
AYR, SCOTLAND - JUNE 24: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump speaks as he reopens his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
38 mins ago
Trump Tried To Get UK Govt To Have British Open Hosted At His Turnberry Resort In Scotland

You Can Now Use ApplePay

By
|
July 22, 2020 11:45 a.m.

I wanted to let you know that you can now use ApplePay for TPM memberships. Personally I find this very helpful whenever I try to sign up or subscribe to something on mobile because putting in a credit card number is just unwieldy on my iPhone. In any case, that’s now an option if you prefer it. As always, today is a great day to become a member if you haven’t already. Just click here.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30