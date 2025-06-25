One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

YOLO Is the Order of the Day in GOP Budget Logic

June 25, 2025
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters while walking to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Senators convened after the wee... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters while walking to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Senators convened after the weekend, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump launched U.S. airstrikes on Iran. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) MORE LESS
With the President’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” there’s been a general assumption. It’s super, super unpopular. And, also, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to pass anyway. That assumption is very likely true. Perhaps they’ll hit some speed bumps that prevent the bill from passing in time for July 4th, as Trump wants and has demanded. But these kinds of bills tend to be “failure is not an option” type affairs. You have obstacles but they get crumpled like things that go under a steam roller or mashed up in an industrial trash compactor. That’s particularly the case in Trump’s second term, where hints of the old ungovernable GOP caucus get flattened when word comes from Trump that it’s over. But here we see again the central tension point of the Trump presidency: he owns, dominates and controls everything but public opinion.

That much of it is almost conventional wisdom at this point. The bill thing is really, really unpopular. Even the inside-DC sheets say as much. So Republicans are starting to do something we’re used to seeing Democrats do with some of their more aspirational policies. Which is basically this: You think it’s unpopular. But that’s just because you’re not polling it right.

Famous last words.

