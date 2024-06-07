Yet More Posting

From TPM Reader RJ, who has a somewhat less generous view of the Post. This is a case where I should remind people that on some topics I post a range of views from readers. That doesn’t mean I endorse them. That said, there are some points here that ring true to me. As the dominant paper in what is an inherently political town, politics and government is inherently the Post’s big thing. And as we’ve discussed in other posts, it’s hard to make it as one of the very few financially viable national papers if that’s your big and dominant thing.
I’m having a conversation with another reader in which I’ve been defending the Post; this reader started the conversation saying, in essence, you’re being too hard on Bezos. The Post is failing. It’s audience is “evaporating.” As I told this reader, the Post’s audience isn’t “evaporating.” That’s a misleadingly negative, kind of denigrating perspective. What happened is that the Post had a big, big audience (actually subscribership) run-up under Trump. In part that’s Trump and all the drama of Trump. And then on top of that Bezos’s ownership allowed them to pour a ton of money into covering that really well AND driving a lot of subscriptions based on Trump and their quality coverage. After Trump they had the same drop-off. But they probably had a lot further to fall.
What I don’t know enough about was how much preparation there was for that drop-off, how much diversification played into that drop off and more. But what I come back to is that the Post is inherently a government and politics paper in the way that dailies simply are not. And that’s probably a challenge.
I have a more cynical view of the Post than CB. I think the moves recent and planned, unfortunately, play to its weaknesses. The paper wants to compete with the NY Times but really can’t. It lacks the reach or the local population base. It’s also not been a very good local paper in anyone’s memory. Woodward and Bernstein pursued Watergate as a way out of the Metro desk (i.e., suburban council meetings and shopping center openings). Bezos put money into local coverage, but the results are incremental at best.
The post has never been strong in feature areas, which the new guys want to develop. Even to a non DC Sports fan, the sports section has always seemed juvenile. Despite some good opioid epidemic reporting, health and science reporting has always been weak. They used to do a weekly health section that was mostly filled with wire service rewrites. Their education reporters are easy marks for faddish answers to the “school crisis” of the moment. They’ve had a succession of bad film critics and no one really took the place of Tom Shales for tv (and he stayed long past his expiration date). The one service feature that worked was the weekly “Federal Page” which provided information to federal workers long before they ever received it in their agencies. For years, it was reported/edited by a guy who knew federal personnel procedures in minute detail, and offered useful if often overly detailed advice to readers. He was replaced by a guy who was not as knowledgeable and also was a cheerleader for Bush II personnel policies. He alienated readers, particular as the Bush policies blew-up and led to things like the unionization of GAO (a small agency mostly staffed by accountants, lawyers, economists and program evaluators). He quietly went into the sunset and the page quietly shrank and then disappeared.
I have no magic formula for how to save the Post, but Bezos failed to transform it as a local organ and a feature/service orientation will similarly not speak to its strengths. Moreover, in the absence of owning other papers and with the shrinkage of its syndication base, I doubt they could amortize new sections if they were any good. The Post’s strength has always been coverage of the government and national affairs. Perhaps there’s a niche that could be built around that—the Times will never be able to dominate that sphere.