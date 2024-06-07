Yet More Posting

From TPM Reader RJ, who has a somewhat less generous view of the Post. This is a case where I should remind people that on some topics I post a range of views from readers. That doesn’t mean I endorse them. That said, there are some points here that ring true to me. As the dominant paper in what is an inherently political town, politics and government is inherently the Post’s big thing. And as we’ve discussed in other posts, it’s hard to make it as one of the very few financially viable national papers if that’s your big and dominant thing.

I’m having a conversation with another reader in which I’ve been defending the Post; this reader started the conversation saying, in essence, you’re being too hard on Bezos. The Post is failing. It’s audience is “evaporating.” As I told this reader, the Post’s audience isn’t “evaporating.” That’s a misleadingly negative, kind of denigrating perspective. What happened is that the Post had a big, big audience (actually subscribership) run-up under Trump. In part that’s Trump and all the drama of Trump. And then on top of that Bezos’s ownership allowed them to pour a ton of money into covering that really well AND driving a lot of subscriptions based on Trump and their quality coverage. After Trump they had the same drop-off. But they probably had a lot further to fall.

What I don’t know enough about was how much preparation there was for that drop-off, how much diversification played into that drop off and more. But what I come back to is that the Post is inherently a government and politics paper in the way that dailies simply are not. And that’s probably a challenge.