WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions after making an announcement on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the Whi...

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions after making an announcement on “significant medical and scientific findings for America’s children” in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on September 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Federal health officials suggested a link between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy as a risk for autism, although many health agencies have noted inconclusive results in the research. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS