Yep, Smart Move

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks alongside Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Committee on the Judiciary (D-NY) and Chairman Eliot Engel, House Foreign Affairs Committee (D-NY), following the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald Trump on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
December 19, 2019 9:03 a.m.

I have a slightly different or perhaps complementary take on this. But I think TPM Reader JO is right on this as well. Senate Republicans want to take control of this as quickly as possible and make the whole thing go away. It’s like getting the ball back in the final seconds of a football game while you’re ahead and running out the clock by curling up with the ball. Pelosi has the initiative and the choices until she sends it to the Senate. There’s little reason to rush to give that up, especially since holding the ball a bit longer allows her to play up Republicans’ more or less open determination not to hold a real trial. It’s not like anyone thought Mitch McConnell or Lindsey Graham were disinterested players here. But I do think they got a bit over their skis playing to Trump’s vanity in stating quite as clearly as they did that they plan to work on Trump’s behalf to force a sham process.

