Y’All Qaeda

Another one of those sign of the times story. A bar owner in Troy, New York, Matt Baumgartner, reopens with a rule that patrons must show they’re vaccinated before entering the bar. He’s then inundated by calls, something threatening violence in response to his decision. “They’re all saying the same thing: that I’m a Nazi, that I’m anti-American.” Most of the calls seemed to be coming from Florida.

Then there’s Bill McCamley, former Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. He resigned his position recently and at first it wasn’t clear whether he’d resigned voluntarily or been forced out. Last week he revealed that he resigned because of a rising tide of threats to his and his family’s safety. He’s also chosen to move out of the state because of the volume of threats.

Just before the election last fall a New Mexico state senator, Jacob Candelaria, was forced to flee his home over death threats after being publicly critical of people gathering without masks at a political protest outside the state capitol.