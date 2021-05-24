Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., talks with reporters on the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
House GOPers Try To Weaponize Fears Of Inflation To Undermine Dems Before Midterms
3 hours ago ago
Report: Dems Paying Out Of Pocket For Extra Security Measures Back Home Amid Rising Threats
3 hours ago ago
WaPo: Commerce Security Unit Searched Employees’ Offices, Scanned Social Media For Census Critics

Y’All Qaeda

By
|
May 24, 2021 2:09 p.m.

Another one of those sign of the times story. A bar owner in Troy, New York, Matt Baumgartner, reopens with a rule that patrons must show they’re vaccinated before entering the bar. He’s then inundated by calls, something threatening violence in response to his decision. “They’re all saying the same thing: that I’m a Nazi, that I’m anti-American.” Most of the calls seemed to be coming from Florida.

Then there’s Bill McCamley, former Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. He resigned his position recently and at first it wasn’t clear whether he’d resigned voluntarily or been forced out. Last week he revealed that he resigned because of a rising tide of threats to his and his family’s safety. He’s also chosen to move out of the state because of the volume of threats.

Just before the election last fall a New Mexico state senator, Jacob Candelaria, was forced to flee his home over death threats after being publicly critical of people gathering without masks at a political protest outside the state capitol.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: