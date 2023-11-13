Worth Watching This

Latest
9 hours agoSCOTUS Grudgingly Issues First-Ever Ethics Codes To Clear Up ‘Misunderstanding’
10 hours agoMy Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Is Not Taking Last Week’s Elections Very Well
4 days agoBannon Flings Spaghetti At The Wall As He Tries To Wriggle Out Of Contempt Conviction
4 days agoMy Pilot Vinny: A Hardcore MAGA Airman Who Believed Mike Lindell Would Restore Trump To Power Is In the Cockpit Of ‘Trump Force Two’
Latest Editors' Blog
|November 13, 2023 7:06 p.m.
I hope you can take a moment to read this. We’re trying to hire a reporter for an open reporter…
|November 13, 2023 6:08 p.m.
Pretty remarkable things emerging in the House. It appears that Speaker Johnson can’t move his own compromise plan with Republican…
|November 13, 2023 3:21 p.m.
Several times I’ve noted this key oddity of the Israel-Hamas war: it is certainly the gravest crisis in Israel in…