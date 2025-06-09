Why Is Tom Homan Going Full Fidel?

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

“Border Czar” Tom Homan has been, along with Stephen Miller, the public face of Trump border enforcement and anti-immigration politics going back to President Trump’s first administration, when he was briefly acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But in recent days, in a series of increasingly belligerent and menacing interviews, he’s appeared in either faux military uniforms or, in most cases, civilian garb clearly meant to appear like military-style fatigues along with a ever-changing run of camo or olive drab baseball caps.

While it is true that ICE has increasingly operated in a military posture and with military-style uniforms, it is important to remember that Homan is not part of ICE. He works for the Trump administration in a purely civilian capacity as a White House advisor. His title is commonly referred to as “Border Czar.” His official title is White House Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations. He’s no more ICE or any other federal police or military force than Stephen Miller or Karoline Leavitt.

Here are images from four Homan press appearances since disturbances began in Los Angeles.

Here’s Homan in a weekend interview on Fox …

Here he is over the weekend in an interview with NBC’s Jacob Soboroff …

Then this morning he appeared on Morning Joe …

And all this morning on Fox & Friends …