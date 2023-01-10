Where’s the Secret Three Pages?

The House GOP has passed its rules package and now the 118th Congress in the House is off to the races. But the rules package was never where McCarthy’s real concessions resided. The rules package wasn’t what signed control of the House over to the Freedom Caucus. That was contained in informal promises where McCarthy agreed to cede control over the committee that schedules votes, where he committed to backing the Freedom Caucus’s debt default plans and more.

I had assumed these were verbal agreements over hand shakes. But apparently not. According to the insider sheet Punchbowl News, in addition to the 55 page rules package hashed out between McCarthy’s supporters and the Freedom Caucus there was an additional, secret three page document spelling out the real agreement.

From Punchbowl …