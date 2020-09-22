Prime Only Members-Only Article

Where Things Stand: Senate GOP Falls In Line Behind McConnell

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. In a statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Cour... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. In a statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell said President Trump’s nominee for the bench will receive a vote in the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 22, 2020 12:04 p.m.

There was never any real doubt that Republicans would move swiftly to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And now a number of key Republican senators have come out to endorse Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) effort to do so. Whether a vote will happen before or after Election Day remains something of an open question, but once McConnell has the votes he will say “go.”

