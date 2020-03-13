Where Things Stand: The Sycophancy Continues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Administrator for the Centers of Medicare & Medicade Services, Seema Verma attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2019 in New York Ci...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Administrator for the Centers of Medicare & Medicade Services, Seema Verma attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS