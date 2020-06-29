Where Things Stand: We Should’ve Known A While Ago That Kavanaugh Can’t Be Trusted

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrives ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5,...

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrives ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS