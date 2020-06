Where Things Stand: McConnell’s Weak Jab

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) waits for the senate subway to leave on June 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the ...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) waits for the senate subway to leave on June 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. on June 03, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS