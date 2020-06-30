Where Things Stand: The GOP’s Embarrassing Mask Prodding

This is your TPM afternoon briefing.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 17: From left, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) as they head to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday, March 17, ... UNITED STATES - MARCH 17: From left, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) as they head to the Senate floor for a vote on Thursday, March 17, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) MORE LESS
By
|
June 30, 2020 12:22 p.m.

At this point, multiple Republicans and Trump allies have done their damnedest to quietly nudge President Trump on masks — all without actually calling him out for it.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30