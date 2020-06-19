Where Things Stand: Stark Difference In Trump, GOP Marking Of Juneteenth

This is your TPM early-afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters upon arrival to the U.S. Capitol for the Senate impeachment trial on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump's legal defense... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks to reporters upon arrival to the U.S. Capitol for the Senate impeachment trial on January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump's legal defense team is expected to conclude their arguments today and begin answering written questions from Senators on Wednesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 19, 2020 1:12 p.m.

It’s Juneteenth and President Trump is, predictably, handling the day that marks the liberation of slaves in the United States poorly.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30