Where Things Stand: Show-And-Tell Police Reform

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a roundtable with law enforcement officials in the State Dining Room of the White House, June, 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. From...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a roundtable with law enforcement officials in the State Dining Room of the White House, June, 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. From L-R is Attorney General William Barr, Daniel J, Cameron Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Trump. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS