Where Things Stand: SCOTUS Decision On Trump Finances Coming Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: A set of microphones stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on July 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion on Monday that says states can require Electoral...

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: A set of microphones stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on July 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion on Monday that says states can require Electoral College voters to back the winner of their states popular vote in a presidential election. The court also upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS