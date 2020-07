Where Things Stand: More Critic Silencing?

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, arrives at his Park Avenue apartment on May 21, 2020, in New York City. - Cohen's lawyer Jeffrey Levine said his client was released to home confinemen...

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, arrives at his Park Avenue apartment on May 21, 2020, in New York City. - Cohen's lawyer Jeffrey Levine said his client was released to home confinement from federal prison on Thursday by the US Justice Department, as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus among the inmates. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS