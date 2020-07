Where Things Stand: Maybe He’s Sort Of Listening

US President Donald Trump, flanked by US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks before signing the CARES act, a $2 trillion rescue p...

US President Donald Trump, flanked by US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks before signing the CARES act, a $2 trillion rescue package to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020. - After clearing the Senate earlier this week, and as the United States became the new global epicenter of the pandemic with 92,000 confirmed cases of infection, Republicans and Democrats united to greenlight the nation's largest-ever economic relief plan. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS