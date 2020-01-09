Where Things Stand: Is Pelosi’s Caucus Growing Restless?

January 9, 2020 10:11 a.m.

Happy Thursday, January 9. A House Democrat signaled earlier this morning that there might be an element of restlessness swelling within House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) caucus over her prolonged possession of the articles of impeachment. Hours later, he walked it back. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following today.

