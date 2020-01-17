Where Things Stand: Even Trump’s Impeachment Team Is Reminiscent Of The Clinton Era

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Lev Parnas arrives at Federal Court on December 17, 2019 in New York City. Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani appears in court on Tuesday as federal prosecutors seek to have his bail revoked for allegedly concealing a $1 million payment they said he received from Russia before his arrest. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Lev Parnas arrives at Federal Court on December 17, 2019 in New York City. Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, appears in court on Tuesday as federal prosecutors seek to have his bail revoked for allegedly concealing a $1 million payment they say he received from Russia before his arrest. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
By
|
January 17, 2020 10:21 a.m.

The Republican majority in the Senate has maintained for weeks that it wants to conduct impeachment proceedings following the precedent set by the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. Now President Trump’s legal team appears to be following suit. Multiple outlets are reporting this morning that Trump’s team will include Ken Starr, the independent counsel who led the investigation into Clinton, and Robert Ray, who eventually took over the probe. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following.

