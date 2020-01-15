Where Things Stand: We’ll Know Impeachment Managers Shortly

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. During the press conference Pelosi dec...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. During the press conference Pelosi declined to say when she would send the House's articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS