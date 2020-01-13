Where Things Stand: That ‘Imminent’ Soleimani Threat Looks Increasingly Unlikely

WASHINGTON, DC JANUARY 9: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020 in W...

WASHINGTON, DC JANUARY 9: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The changes to the nations landmark environmental law would make it easier for federal agencies to approve infrastructure projects without considering climate change. President Trump also took several questions from reporters, including questions of Iran and impeachment. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

