Where Things Stand: The Retribution Begins

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into Presid... Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The hearings are looking into whether Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigations that would benefit him politically. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI- PHOTOGRAPH BY UPI / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read UPI / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 7, 2020 10:51 a.m.

President Trump was never going to just roll over and take solace in his acquittal.

And after yesterday’s dark and blatantly bonkers speech from the White House celebrating his acquittal, it’s no surprise that he and his allies are already retaliating against those who wronged the President. As an image-obsessed leader who demands nothing short of cult-like loyalty from all who have access to him, it’s easy to believe new reports from Bloomberg News and the Washington Post that the White House is planning to reassign Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman back to the Department of Defense.

