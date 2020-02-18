The judge on Roger Stone’s case will hold a “scheduling” conference call with both Stone’s defense team and the prosecution within the hour, speaking publicly for the first time since the debacle over the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for Stone spiraled out of control early last week.
Where Things Stand: Judge On Stone Case Speaks For First Time Since Sentencing Scandal
This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
