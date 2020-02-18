Where Things Stand: Judge On Stone Case Speaks For First Time Since Sentencing Scandal

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on November 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. The jury in his trial is in ... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Roger Stone, former advisor to President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on November 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. The jury in his trial is in deliberations and will decide if Stone is guilty of lying to Congress and witness tampering as charged. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 18, 2020 10:23 a.m.

The judge on Roger Stone’s case will hold a “scheduling” conference call with both Stone’s defense team and the prosecution within the hour, speaking publicly for the first time since the debacle over the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for Stone spiraled out of control early last week.

