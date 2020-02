DES MOINES, IOWA - FEBRUARY 03: Supporters attend a caucus night watch party for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is the first contest in ...

DES MOINES, IOWA - FEBRUARY 03: Supporters attend a caucus night watch party for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is the first contest in the 2020 presidential nominating process with the candidates then moving on to New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS