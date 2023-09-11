What’s Unique About Ukraine and Starlink

I was pleased to get this email from TPM Reader PT because they hit on a critical part of the Ukraine, Musk, Starlink story. It’s also a key reason why — as we discussed in the previous post — why the Pentagon was a bit slow to grasp the complexities of the situation. The U.S. (and our treaty allies) don’t need Starlink. We have constellations of satellites with secure communications networks for our own military needs. The world’s other major powers do too. But Ukraine isn’t a major military power. So it’s relying on what’s meant to be a civilian network.

As a technical matter it would probably be relatively easy to loop Ukraine into our systems. But that would bring us much closer than we want to go to becoming an active combatant against Russia. It may also be for the security reasons PT alludes to below, ones they’re much more familiar with than I am.

It’s this issue that undergirds the whole controversy and question. But as I noted in my exchange with PT, the distinction between military and civilian here gets quite thin. Starlink is a civilian network — unless you’re one of the vast majority of the world’s countries which don’t have access to secure military satellite networks. It reminds us again that someone like Musk has power that is quite similar to those controlled only by the most powerful states in the world.

From PT …