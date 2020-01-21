What We Think Sekulow May Have Been Referencing With ‘Lawyer Lawsuits’ Tirade

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 21: Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, arrives to the Capitol for the impeachment trial of Trump on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 21: Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, arrives to the Capitol for the impeachment trial of Trump on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
January 21, 2020 6:44 p.m.

A very amped-up Jay Sekulow ended his argument against Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) latest amendment with a diatribe against what Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) had said about “lawyer lawsuits.” His repeated comments about “lawyer lawsuits” appeared to prompt confusion on the House managers table in the well of the chamber, where the House members are joined by lawyers who have been working on the House inquiry.

