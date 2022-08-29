Latest
2 hours ago
Inside Trump’s Post-Presidential Hell Of Criminal Probes And Feeble Lawyering
2 days ago
As Colorado River Dries, the US Teeters on the Brink of Larger Water Crisis
U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo on a white law enforcement vehicle.
3 days ago
A Legal Filing Sheds Some Light On What May Have Happened To All Those Jan. 6 Text Messages
3 days ago
READ: Redacted Mar-A-Lago Affidavit Gives New Details On What FBI Agents Were After

What Was He Doing? Readers Reply

By
|
August 29, 2022 9:39 a.m.

I think TPM Reader DP captures a key element of the Trump documents story …

I think that ‘selling classified materials’ is too narrow an understanding of what Trump does or could do.  I suspect his world is characterized by all kinds of exchange relations and forms of reciprocity.  Like many people, he builds relations by giving supposed gifts.  Recipients know to give back in certain ways if they want to maintain or shape the relationship.  And others advance gifts to him on the good chance of reciprocity.  This is not specific to Trump.  It is how business people, politicians and others make their way, doing what they do. No doubt many folks hope to get to money deals when the chance arises, but at this level of gifting, all kinds of things can be leveraged.  Why else to join an expensive golf club?

I suspect he thought he had a big collection of juicy stuff that he could exchange not directly for cash, but to build relations of reciprocity with powerful people that would lead to him getting what he wanted or needed.  He could hurt someone via the top secret information and offer this as a gift to someone else.  He could help someone directly with secret information.  In a sense, the US government already does this reciprocal back-scratching via all that makes up the project called US national security.  But the exchange relations are institutionally established, monitored, and enforced.  Trump wanted to grab some of this good stuff and go solo, cutting his own deals for his own gains. 

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
  • What Was He Doing? Readers Reply #2
    By
    |
    August 29, 2022 9:45 a.m.

    TPM Reader TS has a different emphasis but a not dissimilar take to DP’s. Holding the documents is power, whether…

  • What Was He Doing? Readers Reply
    By
    |
    August 29, 2022 9:39 a.m.

    I think TPM Reader DP captures a key element of the Trump documents story … I think that ‘selling classified…

  • What Was He Doing?
    By
    |
    August 28, 2022 12:11 p.m.

    For all the dribbling of new facts, suspicions and theories I confess that I still can’t make sense of what…

  • What to Read
    By
    |
    August 26, 2022 2:46 p.m.

    Phoenix New Times: Abe Hamadeh Wants to be Arizona’s Top Cop. As a Teen, He Bragged About Voter Fraud Pittsburgh…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: