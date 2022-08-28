Prime Only Members-Only Article

What Was He Doing?

By
|
August 28, 2022 12:11 p.m.

For all the dribbling of new facts, suspicions and theories I confess that I still can’t make sense of what on earth Donald Trump was doing with all those documents. One finds oneself hesitating to say such things because it brings forth a rush of shaming claims of naïveté. So let me clear that, yes, I know all the possibilities and I’ll do you one better by noting that I’ve seen all the countless examples showing that Donald Trump is ready to betray his country at the drop of his hat to advance his own ends. We’ve seen him do it multiple times.

