We’ve Got Fun Plans for TPM’s 25th Anniversary

I’m sure you’ve noticed that we’re getting set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of TPM, what with all the site signage and so forth. I’m not going to get into the precise details because they’re still being ironed out. And our team is putting a lot of time into what we have planned and I don’t want to get ahead of their formal roll out. But we’ve got some fun things in the works for later in the year. There are two parts of it that I wanted to mention to you. First, this fall we’re going to host a two-day celebration of TPM’s anniversary in New York City. It won’t quite be a New Yorker Festival type thing, but it will be a lot more than a panel discussion or a live podcast. Think of it as maybe a micro-festival. The TPM 25th Anniversary micro-festival. So that’s coming up. As I said, details will be announced in the not-too-distant future, including how to by tickets and so forth.

There’s another part of it that I’m really excited about. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration we’ve commissioned 25 essays on a range of topics tied to the evolution of digital news media since the year 2000, which is mostly, but not all, the history of the digital news. I’ve seen the list of contributors and it’s a really cool group of people, people who’ve been involved in that story in different ways over the years in all different parts of it. When I recently saw the finalized list, I was going through the names and topics and, with almost every one, I’d think, “wow, so cool we got that person to write a piece.”