We’re Back Next Wednesday

A reminder: The Josh Marshall Podcast featuring Kate Riga is back next Wednesday, August 20th, and back to our normal weekly schedule going forward.
11 hours agoAnother Senate Dem Refuses to Participate in Budgeting to Protest Trump’s Power Grab
15 hours agoPete Hegseth’s Pastor Wants ‘Spiritual Warfare’ Waged On All
1 day agoInside One Native American Tribe’s Fight Against The ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Camp
2 days agoBLS Commissioner Nominee’s Suggestion to Suspend Monthly Jobs Report Is ‘Like Gouging Our Eyes Out’
|August 14, 2025 8:20 p.m.
I had an interesting exchange with a TPM Reader this week about President Trump’s takeover of the DC Metro Police…
|August 13, 2025 4:32 p.m.
As you can see we hit our goal of raising $500,000 during this year’s drive. The drive will continue until…
|August 13, 2025 3:58 p.m.
I’m mildly fascinated by this piece in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer section. It’s the review of a new biography of…