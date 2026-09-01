Editors' Blog

Wendell Berry, 1934-2026

by
09.01.26 | 12:19 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY4, Wendell Berry, Poet and Farmer was a speaker at The Future of Food conference at Georgetown University on May 4, 2010. (Photo by Tracy A Woodward/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At the end of today’s Morning Memo, I tucked in a remembrance of Wendell Berry, who has died at 92. If you know, you know. If you don’t, you should.

David Kurtz is TPM's editor at large.
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