Wendell Berry, 1934-2026

At the end of today’s Morning Memo, I tucked in a remembrance of Wendell Berry, who has died at 92. If you know, you know. If you don’t, you should.
LATEST
Morning Memo
SCOTUS, Congress, and the Trump Ballroom Fiasco
09.01.26 | 11:52 am
News
‘A Shit Show’: Postal Service Whistleblower Warns That New Project Will Sow Chaos in Election
09.01.26 | 10:51 am
Cafe
The Supreme Court’s Ballroom Decision Gave Trump the Only Thing He Cared About
09.01.26 | 8:43 am
The Brief
DHS ‘Voter Fraud Surge’ Reportedly Begins Today
09.01.26 | 8:11 am