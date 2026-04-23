Welcome to Ari Melber Viewers

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LATEST
Where Things Stand
Johnson Pressures DeSantis to Gerrymander Maps After Virginia Win for Dems
04.23.26 | 6:22 pm
The Franchise
Trump Admin Election Deniers Set Their Sights on Detroit
04.23.26 | 2:00 pm
Morning Memo
FBI Investigated NYT Reporter Who Wrote About Kash Patel’s Girlfriend
04.23.26 | 10:47 am
Cafe
Two Immigration Panics, 20 Years Apart: What Happened in Farmers Branch?
04.23.26 | 8:00 am