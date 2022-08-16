Latest
3 hours ago
DOJ: Release Of Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Would Endanger Witnesses
5 hours ago
Timeline: How Trump’s Effort To Hold Onto Federal Records Gradually Became Public
5 hours ago
DOJ Subpoenas Trump WH Lawyer Eric Herschmann In Jan. 6 Probe
6 hours ago
Giuliani Is A Target In Fulton County Probe

Weisselberg Nearing Plea But Won’t Cooperate

By
|
August 15, 2022 8:11 p.m.

The Times is reporting that Trump Org CFO, Allen H. Weisselberg, is nearing a plea deal with prosecutors in Manhattan. But the deal apparently does not include cooperate with the broader investigation into Donald Trump and his business. With a guilty plea and time served Weisselberg will likely spend roughly three months in jail.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: